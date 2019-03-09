Craig Hignett reacts to Hartlepool United's stunning, late, Luke Molyneux-inspired comeback win over Dover Athletic

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett believes his side took advantage of "panic" in the Dover ranks as they came from two goals down to claim all three points.

Pools climbed to 12th in the National League standings with victory over their relegation-threatened opponents at the Super 6 Stadium, thanks to a late, late winner from Sunderland loan man Luke Molyneux.

Jai Reason and Alfie Pavey had given the south coast side a two-goal lead before Josh Hawkes netted twice from the spot before Molyneux produced a winner in the 91st minute.

Hignett was delighted with the result but has called on his players to stop giving the opposition a headstart.

He said: "It was just like last week - we can't expect to keep giving teams a two-goal headstart and get points. But we have done, again.

"For a 50-minute spell we did not look like we knew what we were doing. We were flat and that was a real surprise to me after last week.

"We changed it when we went two down, brought Luke Molyneux on and we were unrecognisable second half.

"I thought we were worthy of three points.

"The players really drew on the experience of last week. I said to the players then that if we got one back the opposition would cave. I knew the same would happen this week. We put the pressure on and they wobbled when we got a goal.

"They panicked and we took advantage."