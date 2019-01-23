Craig Hignett replaces Richard Money as Hartlepool United manager after major reshuffle

Richard Money has sensationally stepped down as Hartlepool United manager, with director of football Craig Hignett set to take charge of first-team affairs.

Money will now move into a strategic role to oversee football matters at the club, after lasting just 43 days as manager.

The 63-year-old was unveiled as Pools' new boss on December 11, replacing Matthew Bates, and oversaw two wins in nine games.

Money, who won promotion from the fifth tier with Cambridge in 2014, spent even less time in his previous managerial role, following a 26-day spell at Solihull Moors.

A club statement read: "Following several meetings in recent days the Board of Hartlepool United has made the decision to implement some changes to the Football Department at the Club.

"Craig Hignett will now take charge of First Team affairs, with Richard Money assuming a senior role overseeing football matters strategically.

"The Club faces a unique set of challenges in the coming months with the need to build a squad capable of promotion back to the EFL as well as introducing structures and disciplines which have been absent from the Club for far too long.

"The task of bringing the Club up to date in areas such as sports science and recruitment, not to mention the challenge of reinventing the Youth Department during a season when we are in our last year of funding from the EFL, is essential to address if we are serious about bringing the Club back to the level we believe its history and its fans deserve."

Money was also quoted on the club's website, saying: “It’s safe to say that when I took the role I knew that there was a significant challenge ahead, but the size and scale of that has been even greater than I could have anticipated.

“After a short period of assessment, I feel that my experience will be more beneficial to the Club in the coming months in areas off the pitch.

“At the same time, I will offer my support and knowledge to Craig who is a fantastic young coach with forward thinking ideas and very much in the mould of manager which the Club wants to employ and grow the Club in the long term.

“The size of the task is too big to both manage the First Team and help deliver the strategy to rebuild the Club. It is in the Club’s best interests for me to focus my experience where it is needed most.

“In the interview I made it clear that my main objective was to do whatever necessary to help turn the fortunes of this Club around. This role best suits that objective.”

Hignett, who will take charge of Saturday's home game with Branitree, added: “When I encouraged the Chairman to invest in the Club last year I did so because I have an affection for Hartlepool United which goes deeper than my association with most clubs in which I have been involved. I was determined that this was a great club deserving of better.

“I joined the Chairman’s staff initially just to protect his interests but have made no secret of my passion for coaching or of my ambition to manage in the future.

“After very honest discussions over recent weeks with Richard, Mark and the Chairman I feel confident now, that with the support of all the above mentioned, and of course Ged and Ross, it is not only a privilege to be Manager but also a role that I am determined to commit every ounce of energy to in order to deliver success for the Club.”