Craig Hignett reveals the key component lacking in Pools' squad - as he backs new manager to be given funds to address issue

Craig Hignett admits Hartlepool United's side lacks experience ahead of their National League clash with Dagenham - but it's something Pools are looking to address.

The Daggers head to the Super 6 Stadium tomorrow with Hignett's side desperate to end a dismal run of six fifth tier defeats on the bounce, which brought an end to Matthew Bates' rein as boss.

And the director of football, back in the dugout tomorrow for the first time since January 2017, has revealed the club's hierarchy understands the need to replace a number of players who have departed the club in recent weeks.

"We have let some experience go from the squad in recent weeks and we know it is something we need to address," said Hignett.

"The squad we assembled in the summer was strong - we signed a lot of good players.

"When they are good, they are very good. But we need to make sure we get the balance right."

Hignett has gone on record this week to confirm the new manager who walks through the door is likely to be given licence to sign players.

But even without additions, Hignett thinks this squad is more than capable of turning their season around by mounting a promotion play off charge.

"We can plan," he said.

"At the moment (with no manager) our hands aren’t tied behind our backs.

"The squad is a top ten placed squad with a chance of play-offs. I’d struggle to name seven clubs better than us in this league."

While Hignett says the next Pools manager is top of the agenda for the club, he knows he has got to give 100% focus to the job in hand on the park, for the weekend, at least.

"Ged (McNamee) has taken the players for training," he said.

"We obviously had a meeting to let them know what was going on and there are still some disappointed players out there. We have to focus on Saturday now.

"We get this game sorted, prepare well and I can palm the rest off to my chief executive – that’s what he is there for. Then it’s a busy two weeks or so. We can’t take our eye off we are here to win games."