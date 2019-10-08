Craig Hignett reveals what he would like to see Luke James do as he hails Hartlepool United’s returning players
Craig Hignett has hailed Hartlepool United’s returning stars - after they helped the side end a run of poor form against Yeovil Town.
Fraser Kerr, Ryan Donaldson and Luke James all starred against the Glovers after returning to the side, with Hignett quick to recognise their.
And the Pools boss had some advice for the latter of the three - who has been forced to settle for a place on the bench in recent weeks.
“The players coming back made a real difference,” he claimed.
“Fraser was outstanding, I was really impressed with what he did because I thought he would be important in this game and it worked out that way.
“Luke James did what he did and made things difficult,
“I’d like to see him in the box a bit more and getting the goals because that’s where our two goals came from today.
“Ryan Donaldson has carried on his form. It’s a big three points and a great performance which gives us confidence going into Wednesday.”
After the eye-catching victory over in-form Yeovil, the Hartlepool boss is keen to use the performance as a benchmark moving forward.
“It was a proper team performance, everyone did what they were supposed to do,” added Hignett.
“I could say we needed to show a bit more composure but on the whole it was a team performance which is what you want.
“If we play like we did every week then we won’t be far away.”