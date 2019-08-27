Craig Hignett verdict on Hartlepool United's back three and the impact it is having

Pools boss Craig Hignett.

Pools secured their first three points on home soil with the impressive 4-2 victory over Wrexham on Bank Holiday Monday thanks to a brace from Liam Noble and Gime Toure.

But Hignett admits the amount of goals being conceded at the other end - 12 so far - remains a concern for the Pools boss and until that improves, he will have to keep sacrificing an attacking player to bolster his defensive shape.

On the back three, Hignett said “I don't like it if I'm honest because it stops me playing our more attacking players but needs must because we've been conceding a lot of goals and it's got a little bit to do with the personnel that I've got to choose from.

“It's moulded into that itself. Even though they scored two, none of them were really anyone's fault, the first one a deflection, the second a penalty.

“But we still had to score four to win the game so that can't carry on.

“We've been comfortable and solid the past two games but conceding is a worry and we've looked into it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The league is so tight and it's fine margins and sometimes if you're on a run and things are going for you, it can push you as high as you want.

“I don't think anyone will run away with it this year but we've got to put results together and do it consistently.”

After a rough patch is there a fresh air of optimism after just one defeat in five?

Hignett added: “They do look brighter, it's important we get a win at home just for the fans to see that we are a good team and we have been playing all right.

“Things have gone against us a little bit with decisions and bits in games where we could have had more points.