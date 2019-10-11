Darlington manager 'happy where I am' as Hartlepool United step up search for Craig Hignett replacement
Hartlepool United are today stepping up the search for Craig Hignett’s replacement but it won’t be Darlington manager Alun Armstrong.
The former Blyth Spartans boss spoke to Raj Singh about the role back in February 2018 following the sacking of then manager Craig Harrison.
Armstrong’s name was again linked following the sacking of Hignett on Thursday but the Darlington boss insists he is happy where he is.
Distancing himself from the role, Armstrong told the Northern Echo: “When Batesy was caretaker I spoke to Raj then and he said he wanted me to take over, but I am happy where I am.
“I’ve got a great relationship with the board and I’m quite happy with what we’re doing.
“The board have been different class for me, they know the situation with injuries and I am happy where I am, I’ve got a long-term project here.”