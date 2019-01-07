Darlington v Hartlepool United: Venue and kick-off details confirmed for highly-anticipated cup clash

Hartlepool United's Durham Challenge Cup tie with Darlington will NOT take place at the Northern Echo Arena.

The Quakers had revealed over the weekend that they were investigating the possibility of hosting the third round tie at the 25,500 capacity stadium after the local rivals were paired together.

In his pre-match programme notes ahead of Darlington's home fixture with Kidderminster, chief executive David Johnston said: “As I write it is not clear where we will play this fixture, either here at Blackwell or at the Arena.

“This decision is currently under discussion with the local Safety Advisory Group and will be influenced by policing and security.

“I appreciate that this fixture has not been played for several years but I could I please ask for a trouble-free evening while showing your passionate support for our club.”

But it has now been confirmed that the tie will take place at Darlington's home ground of Blackwell Meadows.

The tie will take place on Tuesday, January 22 with a 7:30pm kick-off.

Pools have used the competition as an opportunity for youngsters and fringe first team players to gain valuable game time, and progressed to the third round after a 3-1 victory over Ryton & Crawcrook Albion.

Victory over Darlington would see the side progress to the semi-final stage.