David Edgar set to make Hartlepool history after ex-Newcastle defender called up by Canada

Hartlepool United defender David Edgar has been called up by Canada ahead of this month's international break.

The former Newcastle and Burnley player has already been capped by his nation 42 times and will be in the squad to face French Guiana in the Concacaf National League qualifying fixture.

This means Pools will be without the 31-year-old next weekend when they host promotion chasing Wrexham on March 23. He will travel to Vancouver, where the game is being held, following the upcoming league match against Barnet.

He could become just the second Hartlepool player to be capped while playing for the club with the last coming in 1964 when Ambrose Fogarty was selected for the Republic of Ireland.

The match will be played on March 24.