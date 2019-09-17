Luke Waterfall of Lincoln lifts the trophy with his teammates after victory during the Checkatrade Trophy Final between Shrewsbury Town and Lincoln City at Wembley Stadium on April 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Every club relegated from the Football League to the National League over the last decade – where are they now? Includes Hartlepool United, Luton Town, Bristol Rovers, York City

Some big clubs have dropped into the National League over the past decade, some bounce back and some are swallowed into the non-league abyss.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 12:35 pm

In total, 21 different clubs have been relegated from League Two to the top tier of non-league football in the past decade.

Many teams have recovered and returned to the EFL stronger than before whilst others have stagnated or imploded completely.

With just the league champions gaining automatic promotion from the National League, it’s one of the hardest divisions to get out of the right way.

Only a handful of sides have been able to return at the first attempt.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see where every side relegated from the EFL since 2009 is now...

1. 18-19 - Notts County

Current division: National League | Promotions: 0 | Relegations: 0

Photo: Alex Davidson

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. 18-19 - Yeovil Town

Current division: National League | Promotions: 0 | Relegations: 0

Photo: Pete Norton

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. 17-18 - Chesterfield

Current division: National League | Promotions: 0 | Relegations: 0

Photo: Jason Chadwick

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. 17-18 & 12-13 - Barnet

Current division: National League | Promotions: 1 | Relegations: 1

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6