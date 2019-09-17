Every club relegated from the Football League to the National League over the last decade – where are they now? Includes Hartlepool United, Luton Town, Bristol Rovers, York City
Some big clubs have dropped into the National League over the past decade, some bounce back and some are swallowed into the non-league abyss.
In total, 21 different clubs have been relegated from League Two to the top tier of non-league football in the past decade.
Many teams have recovered and returned to the EFL stronger than before whilst others have stagnated or imploded completely.
With just the league champions gaining automatic promotion from the National League, it’s one of the hardest divisions to get out of the right way.
Only a handful of sides have been able to return at the first attempt.
Scroll down and click through the pages to see where every side relegated from the EFL since 2009 is now...