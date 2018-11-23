Ex-Hartlepool and Sunderland goalkeeper Trevor Carson hospitalised with potentially life-threatening condition

Former Hartlepool United and Sunderland goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to miss the majority of the 2018/19 season after developing deep vein thrombosis.

Carson, who progressed through the youth ranks at the Stadium of Light before later joining Pools, is 'on the mend' after discovering the condition on Wednesday.

Deep vein thrombosis, which can be life-threatening if not treated properly, is a blood clot that develops within a deep vein in the body and is usually found in the leg, groin or arm.

The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital but is now recovering and will require ongoing treatment to address the condition.

That means he is likely to miss the majority of the season with his current club Motherwell unsure of a return date,

"It's not your usual injury in that at this stage his return time is not yet fully known and will obviously depend on a number of factors," said manager Stephen Robinson.

"We would like to thank all the staff at University Hospital Wishaw for their diligence and care, given it is the sort of medical emergency that can be and often is life threatening if not treated promptly and correctly.

"As a club, we wish Trevor a very speedy recovery and will give him all the support he needs to get back fit and healthy as soon as possible."

Carson has been a regular at Fir Park this season, and featured for Northern Ireland against Albania as recently as Sunday.

He spent two seasons at Hartlepool between 2015 and 2017 before joining Motherwell for an undisclsoed fee.