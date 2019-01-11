Ex-Hartlepool United captain Andrew Davies delivers damning verdict on National League and opens up on Pools exit

Former defender Andrew Davies has revealed he wasn't happy at Hartlepool United and received 'the shock of his life' playing in the National League.

Davies, 34, made 13 appearances for Pools after signing for the club on a free transfer in June.

The experienced centre-back was then made captain at the Super 6 Stadium but left Hartlepool earlier this month, following a mutual agreement with the club.

Davies, who joined Pools after a three-year spell at Ross County, quickly returned to Scotland after leaving the North East, signing an 18-month contract with SPL side Dundee earlier this week.

And following his move north of the border, Davies has opened up about his decision to leave the Super 6 Stadium.

“I had a three-year deal at Hartlepool and had come home from Ross County from family reasons," said Davies.

“I gave it six months but I didn’t enjoy playing in that league at all.

“I’ve played in all the leagues in England but I got the shock of my life in the National League.

“I didn’t enjoy the football. Hartlepool is a fantastic club and a big club in that league but I just wasn’t enjoying it, I think I’d taken a step too far.

Davies, who was brought to Hartlepool by Matthew Bates, played just two games following the appointment of Richard Money on December 11.

The Stockton-born defender has also revealed he didn't want to leave Scotland, despite Ross County's relegation to the second tier.

“If it wasn’t for family reasons I probably would have stayed in Scotland anyway," said Davies.

“I would have stayed with Ross County or gone elsewhere, because I enjoyed it here.

“So I spoke to the manager at Hartlepool and said I wasn’t going to waste his time, I wanted to leave.

“I could have sat there for the next few years and dwindled away, but I wanted to come back up here."

Davies will be reunited with former manager Jim McIntyre at Dundee, following their time together at Ross County.

“I really enjoyed playing under Jim at County, I know what he’s all about and what he looks for from his team," said Davies.

“When he called I wanted to be involved, we’ve had good memories together and I want to recreate that.

“I think it shows the character I am that I want to be here, away from my family again, because I want a challenge.

“I am here to make a difference and am here to keep this club in the league, I don’t want to drift, I could have done that, but I don’t want to.

“I have a few years left in me, I feel good for my age and I want to enjoy it.

“I just felt I wasn’t doing that at Hartlepool.”