Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United have signed Jamie Miley on a permanent deal from Newcastle United.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United have signed midfielder Jamie Miley on a permanent deal - and Newcastle United’s Academy chief has sent him a warm farewell message.

The 21-year-old has been training with Pools and becomes the club's third January signing, following in the footsteps of attackers Reyes Cleary and Sam Folarin, who arrived last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miley, whose brother Lewis has made 33 appearances for Newcastle's senior team, spent the first half of the campaign at League Two strugglers Newport. While injuries limited him to just eight appearances in South Wales, Pools are hoping Miley will add some creativity and dynamism to midfield.

A Newcastle club statement read: “Jamie first joined Newcastle United's academy aged 11 and signed his first professional contract in 2022. He made first team appearances in successive pre-seasons under Eddie Howe, playing alongside his younger brother Lewis at Gateshead in 2023 and making starts against Hull City and Girona last summer.”

And Steve Harper, Newcastle United's academy director and a popular former Hartlepool United loanee, said: "This is a great opportunity at the right time for Jamie and I'm sure he'll be a big success at Hartlepool.

"I'd like to thank Jamie for his efforts over many years and wish him the very best of luck for the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miley featured for Newcastle's under-21s against Southampton earlier this month but watched from the stands during their games with Gateshead and Everton as the move edged ever closer. Pools will hope that Miley's arrival helps them cope without influential pair Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini as they look to keep their play-off dreams alive while the deal could also have been completed with one eye on the future as the club look to implement a longer term plan for success.

Miley, who is set to be in the squad for this weekend's long trip to Braintree, will wear the number 18 shirt at the Prestige Group Stadium.

"I'm delighted to be here," he said. "I had a great feeling as soon as I walked into training and I really wanted to get things over the line. I can't wait to get going and play in front of the fans. I've seen videos of the fanbase and, being a North East lad, I know how passionate the supporters can be so I'm really looking forward to it."