Ex-Hartlepool United midfielder linked with Sunderland move
Sunderland - who have a wealth of midfield options at their disposal - have been credited with an interest in Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola in a report in the DR Congo.
The midfielder has previously had a loan spell at Hartlepool United when they were in League Two, part of the famous Great Escape side.
The 24-year-old has also played for Kilmarnock, MK Dons and Nottingham Forest on loan following his big-money move to Villa from Reading.
Sunderland recently added George Dobson to their squad and are well-stocked in midfield.
Meanwhile, Sunderland scouts took in Dundee United’s win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the weekend, according to reports north of the border.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
No details have emerged about who they were watching. Teenage midfielder Scott Banks has been attracting interest from a host of clubs.
The Dundee Evening Telegraph report: "A string of scouts from the likes of Southampton and Sunderland were in the Tannadice stand on Saturday and there was one weekend report suggesting Crystal Palace are set to launch a £400,000 bid for teenager Scott Banks.”
Boss Robbie Neilson told the paper: “I would be surprised if there wasn’t an interest in quite a few of our boys, they’ve done very well. Even some of the ones in their mid-20s have done well.
“That’s what you want at your club, bigger teams to be interested and then we have a decision what we do with them.”