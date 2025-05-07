Ex-Hartlepool United midfielder returns to management with League Two side

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Hartlepool United midfielder is back in management.

Bristol Rovers have reappointed former Hartlepool United midfielder Darrell Clarke as head coach after sacking Inigo Calderon in the wake of suffering relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

Clarke, who had been out of work since leaving Barnsley in March, has signed a three-year contract at the Memorial Stadium.

The 47-year-old led Rovers from the National League to League One with back-to-back promotions during a four-year stint as manager between 2014 and 2018. He has also managed Walsall, Port Vale and Cheltenham since his previous spell with the Pirates.

Spaniard Calderon, 43, was dismissed on Sunday having won only six of his 25 League One games in charge, which left the club four points from safety in 22nd position.

What did Darrell Clarke say about his return to management?

He told the club website: “It is difficult to put into words just how special it feels to come back to Bristol Rovers. I am beyond proud to return and once again be here at this exceptional club. Even though the season just gone was undoubtedly a difficult one, the potential of this club remains incredibly high and, when the chance to return came up, I didn’t have any hesitation.

“I am excited to get down to work during the off-season, prepare for the new campaign and step out at The Mem once again in front of the brilliant, passionate Gasheads. We will need each and every one of them with us in the season to come and I want to give them a team they can get behind and performances they can be proud of.”