Ex-Hartlepool United striker loaned out AGAIN by Preston North End in bid to kick-start career
Former Hartlepool United striker Connor Simpson has been loaned out again by Preston North End in a bid to kick-start his career.
The 19-year-old forward has signed for League One Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan from Championship side Preston.
Stanley boss John Coleman has snapped up the 6ft 6” teenager and he could face Sunderland when the Black Cats return to action after their international break on September 14.
Simpson began his career at National League Pools before Preston paid £50,000 for his services, though Simpson has since struggled for a run of first team action at Preston.
He has joined Stanley as cover with Swansea loan frontman Courtney Baker-Richardson out for two months with a groin injury and Offrande Zanzala picking up a hamstring injury.
“We have lost two strikers at the blink of an eye which hasn't been ideal,” said Coleman.
“We need cover in that area and Connor has a lot of potential.
“This is a chance for him to kick-start his career again.”
Simpson has only made one first team appearance for Preston North End, as a late sub in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park in February 2018 and the striker has since been loaned out several times.
This will be the fourth time Simpson has been loaned out by Preston.
In March 2018 he went to Lancaster United and last season he had spells with Hyde United and Carlisle.