Ex-Sunderland defender and England youth international signs for Blyth Spartans after Hartlepool contract is cancelled

Former Hartlepool United defender Louis Laing has completed his move to Blyth Spartans.

Last week, the 25-year-old centre-back saw his Pools contract, which was due to run out at the end of the season, cancelled by mutual consent.

Laing made 43 appearances for Pools after arriving in the summer of 2017, and his only goal for the club, in a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient, secured the club's National League status.

However, Laing had played just once for Matthew Bates' side this campaign, and it is thought his departure will free up room in the budget for a new striker.

Spartans were quickly linked with a move for the defender, who reportedly turned down a move to Croft Park in the summer - in the hope of recovering his Pools career.

However, the National League North side confirmed last night they had completed Laing's registration, and the defender will go straight into the squad for this weekend's FA Cup tie against York City.

Laing came through the academy at Sunderland and featured for the first team under Steve Bruce.

He also represented England Under-19s, and played for Notts County, Motherwell and Inverness CT before moving to Pools.