FA Trophy: Workington-Hartlepool United, Adeloye starts for Pools

Tomi Adeloye today made his first Hartlepool United start for this afternoon’s FA Trophy first round tie at Workington.

The striker's elevation to the starting XI was one of four Pools changes to his starting XI.

Craig Harrison was without Carl Magnay (ill) and Michael Ledger (groin) while Kenton Richardson (broken nose) was also ruled out.

Scott Harrison returned to the team, partnering Louis Laing at centre-back, with Liam Donnelly switched to right-baxck and Blair Adams starting at left back.

Lewis Hawkins was restoted to the central midfield spot left vacant by Donnelly's positional move.

Nicky Deverdics moved upfield with Adeloye to support Jake Cassidy up top. Jack Munns and Rhys Oates dropped to the bench, where they were joined by Jonathan Franks who has missed the last four matches with a hamstring strain.

Workington: Taylor, Douglas, Wordsworth, Calvert, Rowntree, Tinnion, Wright, McLuckie, Symington, Allison, Joel.

Subs: Fowler, Waterston, Earl, Whitehead, Wilson

Pools: Loach, Donnelly, Harrison, Laing, Adams, Hawkins, Woods, Newton, Deverdics, Cassidy, Adeloye

Subs: Catterick, Oates, franks, Rodney, Munns

Referee: S Lucas