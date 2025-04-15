19 brilliant fan pictures as Hartlepool United hold open training session - gallery

Hartlepool United fans got the rare chance to see Anthony Limbrick put his Pools squad through their paces during an open training session.

Pools hosted the session at The Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday morning. Fans also had the chance to meet the first team for photographs and autographs. The Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation were also on hand with their inflatable target goal plus club mascot H’Angus entertaining youngsters. Flick through our gallery of images below.