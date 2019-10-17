Former Hartlepool United and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos discusses a potential return to playing at Victoria Park
Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos has been training with the squad since August as he eyes a return to playing.
The Greek goalkeeper made 139 appearances for Pools between 2004 and 2007 before moving on to Coventry City and later Middlesbrough, with whom he helped earn promotion to the Premier League.
Konstantopolous hasn’t played a league match since that promotion winning season but has remained in the north east following his summer release from the Teessiders by returning to train with Hartlepool.
And the 40-year-old hasn’t ruled out a return to his first English club as he told the Hartlepool Mail: “A return to Hartlepool? Well, you can never say never but I’m just training at the moment to keep fit – we’ll see what happens in the next couple of months and take it from there.
“I would never rule anything out in football because things can change very quickly and I’ve really enjoyed being back. I’ve been training for five or six weeks now and the standard and quality of the lads is good.
“Whenever the lads need help, Ben [Killip] asks me questions, I’m there to give them advice. If he’s not sure about something, I try to help him with my experience but it’s been brilliant so far.”
Pools are currently under the caretaker charge of Antony Sweeney and Konstantopolous’ has backed his former teammate to be a success.
“I think Sweens would make a good manager,” he said.
“He’s a breath of fresh air around the place and I’ve really enjoyed training alongside him again.”