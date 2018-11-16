Former Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi discusses his future amid Hartlepool United links

Former Newcastle United frontman Shola Ameobi has discussed his future after links to Hartlepool United emerged.

Pools’ owner Raj Singh revealed the club had negotiations with a high-profile, ex-Premier League striker but pulled out of a deal, thought to be due to finance.

The Mail understands that player WAS in fact Ameobi.

And the 37-year-old has been discussing his future, admitting he has had offers from teams in the area.

“Yeah, there has been teams out that who have come forward, but, like I said, it’s not something I want to jump into,” said the player, who is currently a coach at Newcastle’s academy following is Notts County release.

“I’m doing bits of everything. I’ve been doing the coaching at the academy for a long time. I’m keen to continue that and help the next generation of kids coming through. I’m enjoying my time, not really knowing what the next step is yet. I’m doing what I can.”

When asked whether he is content with life outside of playing, Ameobi said: “I’m absolutely content. It’s nice to be back home permanently.

“It was always hard for me being away from Newcastle, especially with my family and my children being here. I was conscious, this season, I wanted to be around more.

“I’ve done this for a long time - 18 years - and I just felt, moving forward, anything that I was going to do would have to come from being based in Newcastle. It limits the amount of clubs that you can commute to. I was aware of that fact.

“I’m just biding my time, thinking about all the different options that are out there. I’m taking my time and not making any quick decisions about my future.”