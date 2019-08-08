Fraser Kerr 'not surprised' with Hartlepool United's poor start to the National League season
Fraser Kerr feels Hartlepool United shouldn’t be surprised by the poor start they’ve made to the National League season as he hopes to help turn things around quickly.
Pools have kicked-off the competitive season with two defeats against Sutton United and Halifax Town as the reality of how unforgiving the fifth tier can be set in.
It wasn’t part of the plan as a positive pre-season and more detailed approach to training had Hartlepool gearing up for a strong start.
When asked if he was surprised by the start Pools had made, Kerr responded: “Not surprised because every game is tough in this league and teams play different styles to us.
“We try to pass it around while others get behind the ball and frustrate us so I wouldn’t say I’m surprised.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“I’m frustrated not to get anything out of it but it’s a tough league and a tough one to get out of so we need to be pulling in the same direction.
“If you’re making mistakes, conceding goals and not scoring, there’s a lot more you learn, pick up on and need to work on. We’ll go work on those things in order to put them right [at Maidenhead] on Saturday.
“It’s only us that can change it, we’ve got a strong group with a lot of experienced boys in there who’ve been in situations like this before where they haven’t got off to the best start.
“It’s up to them to guide the team through this sticky patch and come out through the other side stronger.”