Fulham and West Ham eye move for Hartlepool teenager Luca Murphy as Wolves monitor defender

Premier League side Fulham have joined the chase for Hartlepool United youngster Luca Murphy.

The Cottagers have scouted the teenage defender who is attracting attention from a host of top flight clubs.

Wolves have already made an enquiry for Murphy, who has yet to make his first-team debut for Pools.

But it is Fulham who are pushing hardest to sign the 17-year-old centre-half, and are ready to offer a six figure sum for the player.

Murphy, who has been on the bench a couple of occasions for Pools, has been watched by a number of Premier League clubs, including West Ham United and Wolves, who were reported to be scouting both him and Marcus Dinanga, on loan at the Super 6 Stadium from Burton Albion.

Fulham are believed to want to Murphy to go down and train with them with a view to completing a move for the promising youngster in January, although so far Pools are determined to resist offers for a player who has been on their books since he was eight years old.

New Pools manager Richard Money yesterday brought in versatile defender Harvey Rodgers from Accrington Stanley on loan.