Gateshead confirm signing of Hartlepool United legend
Hartlepool United legend Michael Nelson is looking forward to losing the ‘trialist’ tag after joining National League North club Gateshead as a player-coach.
The former Pools captain has made a number of appearances for Mike Williamson’s side during pre-season and has now become the former Newcastle United defender’s latest signing ahead of his first season in management.
The 39-year-old brings a wealth of experience to a young Gateshead squad and he admitted that he is relishing the challenge of helping his hometown club take on the National League North this season.
He told The Mail: “I have come in, trained and played a couple of games during pre-season.
“I know Ian (Watson, assistant manager) and I played with Russell Martin at Norwich City, who is one of Mike’s best friends.
“They asked me to come in and help out a bit over the summer and I had a few other things going on in terms of applications to go into full-time coaching.
“But, all in all, it’s worked out that this is a good fit and it’s nice to get it done and be back home after being away for so long. I think it’s a case of if and when I play.
“The squad will dictate that because it’s not a big squad and we don’t have a big budget. Whatever is called for will be done and I am looking forward to it.”
Nelson is expected to be part of the Gateshead squad that will kick off their National League North season with a home game against Southport on Saturday.