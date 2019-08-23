Gavan Holohan hoping to bounce back following busy week at Hartlepool United in build-up to Chorley clash
Midfielder Gavan Holohan will be hoping to retain his place in the Hartlepool United line-up when they travel to Chorley on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
The Irishman marked his first start of the season with a goal against Bromley last weekend but that couldn't stop Pools falling to a 3-2 defeat.
Manager Craig Hignett cancelled the players' day off on Sunday as he hopes for a winning reaction from his side when they travel to Victory Park.
Newly-promoted Chorley are one of three National League sides yet to win a game so far this season as they sit second bottom of the National League table.
And when discussing the approach to the match, Holohan commented: "We've had a look at what happened [against Bromley] and we'll be looking to put it right at Chorley.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"It's not about second guessing ourselves, we still know we’ve got a good group who are all pulling in the same direction so it’s just cutting out the fine errors and we’ll soon start winning more games that we’re losing."
While Holohan has featured in all five games for Pools so far this season, he had to bide his time to get his first start.
"I’ve just had to stay patient, I’m not under any illusions we’ve got strong competition in midfield," he added.
"To be fair to the gaffer, he’s just made sure that I haven’t felt left out of it and reiterated that I’m going to play a big part this season and I just have to stay patient but I appreciated getting my chance."