Hartlepool United's Gavan Holohan sends the ball downfield during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Bromley at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 17th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Craig Hignett was left pondering over his side’s style of play following the defeat where they saw plenty of the ball but had nothing to show for it.

And Holohan feels it’s the same errors leading to defeats that the players need to put right.

“It’s another game where we’ve had the majority of the play and pretty much dominated,” he said.

“A lot of their players were coming up after the game wondering how they got away with three points so we’re disappointed but playing well means nothing, we need to be getting the wins.

“We had chances but we were giving ourselves too much to do conceding poor goals and getting punished for every mistake we’re making and giving ourselves a mountain to climb.

“After clawing it back to 2-2 we’re thinking the momentum is with us and we’ll go on to win it but we concede another poor goal which is a sucker punch so we need to crack that quickly.

“If you look at every game we played, bar maybe Fylde where we let them come at us, we’ve dominated.

“We’ve looked dangerous going forward and created chances.

“We need to be a bit more clinical as forward players but we just keep killing ourselves by making silly mistakes and making things tougher for ourselves.

“This league is tough anyway and once teams get the first goal or you give them opportunities then they’re going to punish you so we need to cut that out.

“There is an element of bad luck as well. You see the goals we’ve conceded, other games you might get away with those with ball dropping to one of their players and he’s just spinning and shooting or little things like that.