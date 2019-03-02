Ged McNamee reacts to Hartlepool United's remarkable Sutton draw and provides Aaron Cunningham injury update

Hartlepool United assistant Ged McNamee admits his side were disappointed to leave Sutton with just a point, despite coming back from two goals down.

Goals from Roarie Deacon and Gime Toure put the home side two goals up at Gander Green Lane before strikes from Mark Kitching and Luke James rescued a share of the spoils.

But McNamee says Pools were far from satisfied with just a point against the National League promotion chasers.

"There were a lot of chances in the game and I think over the 90 minutes we had the better ones. We are disappointed not to win it," he said.

"You have to out your chances or you suffer and we did as we went two goals behind.

"But to be fair the lads were buoyant and we continued to push forward, create chances and got the goals late on.

"I was looking for characters, leaders and the players showed that.

"At times we concede and then there's a touch of the school yard mentality, where everyone runs around looking for the ball.

"We didn't do that today - everyone stuck to their job."

Meanwhile, McNamee says the injury suffered by Aaron Cunningham was not as serious as first thought.

Providing an update on the 21-year-old's situation, McNamee said: "Aaron for a young lad was excellent.

"He just picked up a calf strain which is a good news because we feared it was his ankle, which he has had problems with."