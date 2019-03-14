Ged McNameee provides Hartlepool injury update with defender set to miss Barnet trip

Assistant manager Ged McNamee has provided an injury update ahead of Hartlepool United’s trip to Barnet.

Pools are again set to be without defender Aaron Cunningham, but have this week been boosted by the news that Gavan Holohan was given international clearance to play.

“We have options in the squad,” said McNamee.

“Gavan is available after his clearance came through. He’s trained each day and trained well.

“It’s a bit of an uncontrollable thing waiting for clearance and he comes into the plans this weekend.

“It’s a full squad really, Luke (Williams) is back in and his training programme has increased. We have decisions to make.

“We always want a full squad and some lads will be disappointed to miss out. Their attitude is good.”

Meanwhile, McNamee says defender Cunningham is back fit but will sit out the trip to the Hive, with view to making his return next weekend against promotion-chasing Wrexham, when

David Edgar will be away on international duty with Canada.

“David Edgar will be missing next weekend against Wrexham, off to Canada and when you have your squad in place and all fit you can cover any absentees,” said Pools’ No 2.

“Aaron is fine, we will let him train and have a full week training next week.”

Luke Williams is also edging closer to full training, although club captain Carl Magnay still some way off a return.

“Mags is working mostly the gym, Luke is stepping up his recovery,” said McNamee.

“Luke is back on the grass and with the ball so in a week or so be back full training. Both are coming along nicely.”