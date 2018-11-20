Gillingham manager 'has plans' to combat Hartlepool ahead of FA Cup replay

Gillingham manager Steve Lovell is confident that his side will find a way to unlock a stubborn Hartlepool United backline when the two teams lock horns in an FA Cup replay.

Pools put in a fine defensive display in the initial tie, securing a goalless draw and earning a replay on home soil after arguably one of their most encouraging performances of the season.

The Gills struggled to break down their National League visitors, but their manager is confident that they will have no such troubles when the pair meet again at the Super 6 Stadium.

Gillingham have won just one of their last three League One outings, but will gain confidence from a positive performance in their 1-0 defeat to Oxford United on Saturday.

And Lovell feels if they replicate such a performance in the North East, then they should be successful.

"If we perform like we did Saturday we won’t have a problem," he said, speaking to Kent Online.

“If they play the same way and sit behind the ball, we have plans to remedy that.

The journey to Pools will be one of the Gills' longest of the season, but Lovell doesn't want any excuses when his side take on Matthew Bates' men.

“It will be a cold night up at Hartlepool but we have to be prepared," he added.

“We are going up on Wednesday, it will change it a little bit for us but there are no excuses, it is another game of football. It will change the routine a bit, but so what?

"We are professional footballers and we get on and do it."