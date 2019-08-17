Goalscorer Gavan Holohan frustrated following Bromley defeat
Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan was disappointed to mark his goalscoring return to the starting XI with a 3-2 defeat at home to Bromley.
Holohan cancelled out Michael Cheek’s opener after just 12-minutes, but a brace either side of half-time from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild saw the visitors claim the three points.
Following the game the midfielder said: “It’s nice to score, I just had to react and get good contact, thankfully it’s gone in but it’s bitter sweet, it would have been a hell of a lot nicer if we’d won.
“It’s disappointing but there’s no second guessing ourselves, we still know we can have a really good season – it’s just the fine margins that we’re being punished for.
“That has to come, the gaffer will get some stick for it but it’s got to come down to us as players, we’ve got to do it on the pitch and cut out those mistakes.”