Gus Mafuta on how he's using last season's National League promotion success with Salford City as encouragement for Hartlepool United
Gus Mafuta feels Hartlepool United’s start has mirrored that of his former club Salford City last season – and we all know how that turned out.
The Ammies went into last season with high expectations following promotion from the National League North. But like Pools, they lost two of their opening four matches and didn’t break into the play-off places until matchday 10.
From then, Mafuta's former side remained in the top seven for the remainder of the season and eventually won promotion via the play-offs in May.
Hartlepool may be a point outside the play-off places as it stands though the signs that momentum is starting to gather are there.
“I’ve used my experience from last season 100%,” Mafuta admitted.
“We didn’t have the best start last season at Salford, I think we picked up the same amount of points in the first five games as we did here.
“But did we panic then? No. Did we panic now? No. Are we getting above our station now? No.
“It’s a long season and as long as we stay grounded and keep doing what we’ve been doing the last few weeks then we’ll be okay.
“There’s been a buzz with the wins definitely, I don’t think anyone got too down when the results weren’t going great which I think was important. But now we’re not getting too high now but the morale is obviously high and it’s always going to be after winning three in a row then making it five unbeaten.”