Hartlepool manager latest: Big names in frame as Ronnie Moore reveals he wants to get back into work

A host of big names have been linked with the Hartlepool United job after matthew Bates today parted company with the club - including former boss Ronnie Moore.

Bates paid the price for a nine-game winless run which included six National League defeat in a row as the club announced he had left his post.

The 31-year-old had replaced Craig Harrison as caretaker boss last season, helping steer Pools to safety before earning the job on a full-time basis.

Pools, under the new stewardship on chairman Raj Singh and director of football Craig Hignett, had looked at other managers, including Blyth Spartans boss Alun Armstrong, before plumping for Bates.

Armstrong has again been heavily linked with the vacant position, while Lee Clark's name will be in the frame again, along with former Sunderland coach Robbie Stockdale and Phil Brown.

Moore, who helped guide Pools to the 'Great Escape' in 2015, has been out of work since leaving Eastleigh in 2016

However, replying to a fan who asked if he was looking for a job on Twitter today, he said: "Think it’s time to remind people I’m not dead. I’m looking to get back in."