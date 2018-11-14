Hartlepool Q&A: Striker hunt latest, tactics and player ratings all under the spotlight ahead of Barnet test

Tactics, the ongoing striker hunt and player ratings were all under the spotlight in this week's Hartlepool United live Q&A.

Read more: For the latest HUFC news, analysis and opinion click here.

Pools writer Liam Kennedy sat down with Richard Mennear to answer fan questions via a live Q&A over on our HUFC Facebook Live page.

Will Matthew Bates make changes for the visit of Barnet?

Fresh from the impressive draw away at League One Gillingham in the FA Cup first round, Pools host Barnet in the National League at The Super 6 Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

​Read more: For the latest HUFC news, analysis and opinion click here.

Ahead of the game we discussed whether Pools should stick with the 4-4-2 system deployed at Gillingham and who should play up front.

Plus we also discussed the rationale behind our player rating marks after every Pools game and much, much more.

Watch the video in full above.