Hartlepool's game with Aldershot OFF and rearranged for Tuesday

Hartlepool United's trip to Aldershot tomorrow has been postponed and rearranged for Tuesday night.

The bad weather over the last 72 hours has meant the National league game has been rescheduled, with Pools now set to make the long journey south on Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off).

A Hartlepool statement said: "Staff and volunteers at Aldershot have been working hard to ensure the EBB Stadium pitch was playable and had remained optimistic that the weekend game could go ahead.

"However, concerns over the safety of surrounding areas, potential travel problems and further forecast for heavy snow have forced the postponement.

"The two clubs have been in discussions during Friday morning and have now agreed that the National League fixture will be re-scheduled for this coming Tuesday night."

Matthew Bates remains in caretaker charge of the club, and will be joined in the dugout for the clash by former Sunderland Academy coach Ged McNamee.