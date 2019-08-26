Hartlepool United 4 Wrexham 2 RECAP: Braces from Liam Noble & Gime Toure seal big win
Hartlepool United secured their first home win of the season with a convincing 4-2 victory over Wrexham at Victoria Park.
By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 17:09
Liam Noble and Gime Toure both scored twice in a big win on home soil.
The Dragons had started the campaign steadily with just one defeat in their opening six games but Pools were worthy winners. Two wins and three draws had them sitting four points above Pools in ninth but they couldn’t cope with three goals in a devastating ten minute spell for the hosts.
