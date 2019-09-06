Hartlepool United ace Gus Mafuta keen to see what the Woking 'hype' is about

Gus Mafuta on the attack.

The two sides are both in form and meet at Victoria Park this evening in a 7.30pm kick-off, the game screened live on BT Sport.

Woking are on a run of seven matches without defeat and sit second in the table, level on 22 points with leaders FC Halifax Town, while Pools are on a three-game winning run.

With the game being televised, Mafuta expects to see an entertaining encounter under the floodlights.

Mafuta told the Mail: “It will be interesting to see what all the hype is about, they’re at the top of the league so they’re obviously a good side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They’ve come up from the south and have taken to the league really well so it will be a really tough game in front of the TV cameras and I think everyone raises their game a little bit in front of the cameras so it’s going to be a great game I think.”

Pools’ impressive run has seen them beat Wrexham, Torquay United and Barrow, boss Craig Hignett impressed with the new-found discipline.

“There has been a shift in mentality and you can see that in our performances," said Hignett.

“One thing they have done in the last three or four games is to be really hard to beat.

“They’ve been disciplined and they know how they’re trying to play and they’re getting better at it.

“Teams like Barrow and Fylde will have a lot of the ball but as long as we’re patient, sit in and be disciplined then I know we’ll create chances and that’s what it’s proved to be.

“We were guilty of it last year and at the start of this season where we’ve dominated games and had a lot of the ball but kept coming away saying ‘how have we got beat there?’