Hartlepool United attendances: How full the Super 6 has been so far compared to every National League club

Courtesy of data from Soccer Stats, we look at what percentage of the Super 6 Stadium has been full so far and how it compares to the other 23 National League clubs. Scroll and click through the pages - some clubs will surprise you:





1. Maidstone United Maidstone's average attendance this season is 1,838, which is 55.2% of the Gallagher Stadium's full capacity. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Leyton Orient Leyton Orient's average attendance this season is 5,046 which is 54.4% of Brisbane Road's full capacity. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Salford City Salford's average attendance this season is 2,006 which is 50.5% of Peninsula Stadium's full capacity. pa Buy a Photo

4. Harrogate Town Harrogate's average attendance this season is 1,158 which is 44.6% of Wetherby Road's full capacity. jpimedia Buy a Photo

