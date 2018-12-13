Pools fans

Hartlepool United attendances: How full the Super 6 has been so far compared to every National League club

Hartlepool United rank 4th in the National League attendance table - but just how full has the Super 6 been this season?

Courtesy of data from Soccer Stats, we look at what percentage of the Super 6 Stadium has been full so far and how it compares to the other 23 National League clubs. Scroll and click through the pages - some clubs will surprise you:

Maidstone's average attendance this season is 1,838, which is 55.2% of the Gallagher Stadium's full capacity.

1. Maidstone United

Leyton Orient's average attendance this season is 5,046 which is 54.4% of Brisbane Road's full capacity.

2. Leyton Orient

Salford's average attendance this season is 2,006 which is 50.5% of Peninsula Stadium's full capacity.

3. Salford City

Harrogate's average attendance this season is 1,158 which is 44.6% of Wetherby Road's full capacity.

4. Harrogate Town

