Hartlepool United attendances: How full the Super 6 has been so far compared to every National League club
Hartlepool United rank 4th in the National League attendance table - but just how full has the Super 6 been this season?
Courtesy of data from Soccer Stats, we look at what percentage of the Super 6 Stadium has been full so far and how it compares to the other 23 National League clubs. Scroll and click through the pages - some clubs will surprise you:
1. Maidstone United
Maidstone's average attendance this season is 1,838, which is 55.2% of the Gallagher Stadium's full capacity.