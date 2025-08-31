Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson | Adam Cook

Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson reacts to the draw with Boreham Wood.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson hailed his side’s ‘incredible performance’ with ten-men in the goalless draw with Boreham Wood.

Pools’ unbeaten start to the National League campaign continues after the goalless draw at home to Boreham Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxim Pierre Kouogun saw red for Pools in the 54th minute for pulling back Wood’s Luke Norris but Simon Grayson’s hardworking side still managed to come away from Victoria Park with another point after a very hard earned draw.

Grayson told the club’s YouTube channel: “I think it's been an incredible performance by us, to be fair. Obviously, first half we probably were off it a little bit. We didn't play with the intensity with and without the ball that we've been good at doing over the first few games. Probably didn't create enough, didn't pass it enough in difficult conditions.

“But you have to get used to it in the wind conditions but we didn't play it well enough. They passed the ball really well, which they're capable of doing. We knew we needed to lift the tempo in the first half, into the second half.

“But then obviously the 10 men becomes a real defensive shift and a real wholehearted performance. Where we showed lots of defensive qualities and can't be any prouder of the players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a busy week for Pools, with Boston United heading to the North East on Wednesday night before the trip to promotion rivals Forest Green next Saturday. Pools remain unbeaten in the National League after six games with three wins and three draws under their belt to date. They are fourth in the table, three points adrift of leaders Rochdale. The aim from the top was the play-offs this season and it’s so far, so good after the opening games of the season.