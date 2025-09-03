Hartlepool United's unbeaten start continues after Boston United draw

Adam Cook.

Hartlepool United faced Boston United at Victoria Park.

Hartlepool United’s unbeaten start to the National League campaign continues after a 1-1 draw at home to Boston United.

Pools took the lead in stunning fashion thanks to Luke Charman’s strike in the 23rd minute, a superb curling effort. But they had to make do with a point after Manni Norkett levelled nine minutes into the second half.

It was a second successive draw on home soil for Pools following the goalless draw with Boreham Wood on Saturday but it did at least extend the unbeaten start.

Norkett, a 20-year-old former Manchester United academy player, struck nine minutes into the second half at the Prestige Stadium after Jacob Scott’s long throw was only partially cleared.

Pools opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when forward Luke Charman marked his first start of the season by cutting in from the left to curl an eye-catching effort into the top-right corner.

Midfielder Jamie Miley earlier sent a header against the visitors’ crossbar, while substitute Danny Johnson rattled the woodwork a minute from time as Simon Grayson’s hosts were held to a third consecutive draw.

Heading into the game Pools were unbeaten in the National League after six games with three wins and three draws. Pools were without the suspended Maxim Pierre Kouogun after he was shown a red card in the draw with Boreham Wood.

Heading into the game, the fortunes of the two sides were mixed form wise. Boston had been comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Truro City last time out, Truro managed by former Pools boss John Askey. For promotion-chasing Pools, meanwhile, the goalless draw with Boreham Wood on Saturday represented the fifth clean sheet in six games.

The result leaves Pools fifth in the table, four points adrift of new leaders Forest Green, who Pools face away this weekend.

Hartlepool United: Cartwright, John, Parkes, McNally, Francis (Folarin, 78), Charman (Topallaj, 82), Sheron, Miley, Reid, Daly (Johnson, 78), Walker (Featherstone, 87).

Unused subs: Hunter, Smith, Darcy. Match attendance: 3,263.