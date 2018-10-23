Hartlepool United CAN cause an FA Cup upset against Gillingham insists Matthew Bates

Hartlepool United manager Matthews Bates believes his side's strong away form can help them cause an FA Cup upset.

Pools have been handed an away trip to Gillingham in the first round of the competition, which is set to take place on Saturday, November 10.

The Gills sit 19th in League One, two divisions above Pools, but Bates is optimistic about his side's chances.

“It will be good to test ourselves against a League One side,” Bates told the club's website.

“We’ve been pretty solid away from home so far this season so we can go there with confidence and hopefully put on a good display."

Pools have lost just one of their eight away games in the National League this campaign, winning four and drawing three.

That should give them confidence ahead of the trip to the Priestfield Stadium, but Bates knows it won't be easy.

“There’s no doubt we will have to be at our best on the day because they’re two divisions above us but we have plenty of experience and it’s a game we will look forward to," Bates added.

“The FA Cup is a special competition and we want to go as far as we can in it this season so we will prepare well for the game and go there knowing we have the ability to cause an upset.”