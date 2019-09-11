Hartlepool United captain Ryan Donaldson trusting the process and building confidence in the National League
Hartlepool United skipper Ryan Donaldson is pleased to see the hard work paying off in the form of results.
After winning just one of their opening six matches, Pools are now one of the in form teams in the National League having picked up 11 points from a possible 15 available.
“It’s always nice to see the work you put in paying off,” Donaldson said.
“You think you’re playing well and doing the right things but that week of results justifies it all and proves to everyone that we’re doing well.”
The United captain gave his thoughts on the crucial element behind the improving form as he added in his programme column: “It was just about staying patient when games don’t go our way because I think we have more than enough in this squad to go into every game with confidence.”