Ryan Donaldson of Hartlepool United celebrates after scoring their winning goal during the Vanarama National League match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at the Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness on Tuesday 3rd September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

After winning just one of their opening six matches, Pools are now one of the in form teams in the National League having picked up 11 points from a possible 15 available.

“It’s always nice to see the work you put in paying off,” Donaldson said.

“You think you’re playing well and doing the right things but that week of results justifies it all and proves to everyone that we’re doing well.”

Ryan Donaldson of Hartlepool United is shown a yellow card by referee Tom Reeves during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Woking at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

