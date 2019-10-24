Hartlepool United caretaker manager Antony Sweeney gives injury latest as Luke Williams returns to the field
Hartlepool United are making some progress on the injury front with just one certain absentee over the coming weeks.
Luke Molyneux (foot) is continuing his rehabilitation and remains a few weeks away from a return to training.
But Myles Anderson (concussion) is back on the grass and Luke Williams (knee) played 25-minutes in the Durham Challenge Cup on Wednesday evening in what has been a welcome fitness boost for Pools this week.
But caretaker manager Antony Sweeney revealed that Poolies may have to wait a little bit longer to see the duo back in first team action.
“Obviously Luke Williams returned to pitch action last night but he’s still a little bit away from being in first team contention,” he said.
“Myles Anderson is in the latter stages of his return to training protocol for his concussion, he’s pitch based but the weekend is probably too early for him.
“We’ve had a couple of minor issues in the beginning of the week which I don’t envisage will be too much of a problem come matchday so it’s only really Luke Molyneux who’s ruled out majorly.
“He’s out for a bit still but according to our medical staff he’s progressing nicely but we’ve got to be careful. Players will be fit for selection when they’re ready, you can’t rush it and everyone is an individual and people’s bodies react differently.
“There’s a stage the medical staff are going through and it will be a gradual progression into training. We’re all on tack for where they should be at this moment in time.”