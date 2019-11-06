Luke Williams on a charge forward during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 5th November 2019. (Credit: Tom Banks | Shutter Press)

The 26-year-old, who has been ravaged by injuries over the past couple of seasons, played the final 25-minutes and came close to scoring himself.

“He made a positive impact,” caretaker manager Antony Sweeney admitted.

“I think his first touch of the ball was to spray a pass in behind to Luke James and that’s the quality he’s got.

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News)

“That’s why it’s been a massive frustration for the coaching staff, the fans and the club as a whole but mainly for him lacking those minutes on the pitch. That’s the quality he has and I believe fit Luke Williams in this league will be a real asset to have for any side.

“We’re lucky to have him, we just need to keep being patient with him because he’s been out a long time and hopefully that’s the end of his injury problems and we can start see him flourishing.”

The 1-0 defeat ended Sweeney’s unbeaten spell in his final match as caretaker manager as he added: “I’m disappointed to end with a loss but not for selfish reasons.”

“I’m disappointed that the momentum we were building has stalled. I’ve told the lads that it’s all about how you react to losing and bouncing back that’s crucial.