Hartlepool United change stadium name in a move that will please fans
Hartlepool United’s home ground will officially return to it’s traditional Victoria Park name for the 2019-20 season after chairman Raj Singh’s company, The Prestige Group, acquired the stadium naming rights.
Pools’ home, previously referred to as the Super 6 Stadium, will now be known as Victoria Park, sponsored by The Prestige Group for the next season with a view to extend further.
The official name change is sure to delight Hartlepool fans as chief executive Mark Maguire told the club website: “It is yet another demonstration of the chairman’s commitment to the club and the town.
“It’s great that, as we kick-off the brand new season, we can return to the name of Victoria Park – not that it every really went away for the fans.
“We will always be looking to combine our respect for the history and identity of the club with the commercial necessity of seeking deals which allow us to be ever more competitive.”