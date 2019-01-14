Hartlepool United close in on defender capture as loan man departs

Richard Money has revealed Hartlepool United are closing in on the capture of another defensive recruit.

A loan deal is expected to be done this week for a central defender, but Money also revealed Harvey Rodgers could have played his last game for Pools.

Money has his sights on one defender but admits he may need to seek out two, with the club unable to extend a deal for Rodgers.

Accrington Stanley decided to recall the player following Pools' home loss to AFC Telford in the FA Trophy.

When asked whether he expects January to be a busy month, Money said: "I hope so.

"We definitely need something in there. We have seen Dava (Andrew Davies) leave and now Harvey had gone back. That was his last game.

"We are close to one centre-back, now we might need to bring in two."

Money is not ruling out another temporary switch for Rodgers to the Super 6 Stadium, although he says he may have to wait til late in the month to complete it.

The manager knows he may not have time on his side, though, and may need to pass on a player he clearly rates.

“We are going to do one deal, then we will see with another," said Money.

“He doesn’t want to go back. His manager wants to regroup in January and I get that.

“We might have to have a look at it in a few weeks but we might not be in a position to wait a few weeks."