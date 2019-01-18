Hartlepool United close to double transfer swoop - Sunderland winger set to join defender at Pools

Richard Money is close to landing two of his top January targets with a central defender and a winger set to sign at Hartlepool United.

Former Carlisle United defender Michael Raynes is expected to today be confirmed as a Pools player, with an initial loan, with view to a permanent deal, finalised.

And it could turn into a double swoop with Pools closing in on the capture of Luke Molyneux from Sunderland.

Molynuex has spent the first half of the season on loan at Gateshead, with the winger impressing as Steve Watson guided his side to the top seven of the National League.

The 20-year-old's loan deal at the International Stadium ended this month. Heed, now with former Pools man Ben Clark at the helm, decided not to take up the option to extend it and Pools look set to steal in and nab the player from under their fifth tier rivals' noses.

Molyneux has scored two goals in 21 appearances for Heed this season.

Provided Pools get both deals over the line today, Raynes and Molyneux will be in Richard Money's squad for tomorrow's trip to Harrogate Town.

Raynes has been out of favour at Crewe, having played just six times this season.

He has made just one appearance in League Two since September - that came off the bench in the 89th minute last weekend against Newport County.

The news comes as a welcome boost to Pools boss Money, who has lost both skipper Andrew Davies and Harvey Rodgers in the last 14 days. Rodgers returned to Accrington Stanley after a month loan spell, while Davies had his contract torn up and subsequently signed for Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

Money remains in the market for another central defender, as well as another winger.

A possible return for Rodgers remains on the cards, with Money pleased with the player's progress. That deal remains in the hands of his parent club, though, who may opt to keep him at the Crown Ground until the summer.