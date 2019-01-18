Hartlepool United complete signing number TWO as National League striker signs on loan

Hartlepool United have completed the loan signing of Nicke Kabamba from National League rivals Havant & Waterlooville.

The 25-year-old joins on a temporary deal until the end of the season and follows on from the capture of Michael Raynes from Crewe Alexandra.

Luke Molyneux is also expected to sign from Sunderland today.

On the striker signing, manager Richard Money said: "We’re really pleased.

"To be honest, when I got the text that he could be available we jumped at it really quickly because he fits the identity of something we’ve been looking for.

"He’s over 6ft, he’s quick and he has a pretty good goalscoring record so I’ll just be telling him to come and enjoy his football for three months and let’s see where it takes us."

Kabamba, a former Portsmouth, Colchester United, Aldershot and Hampton & Richmond frontman, has been handed squad number 29 and goes straight in the squad for the weekend clash with Harrogate Town.