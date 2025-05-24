Hartlepool United confirm fan poll vote result - and what it means for Raj Singh

Hartlepool United have confirmed the result of the fan poll vote.

Hartlepool United have released the results of the fan vote - with Raj Singh to ‘step in to support the club’.

Almost two thirds of fans that took part in the vote - 63% - voted in favour of Singh returning to help fund the club. The statement also confirmed that the owner will ‘continue to engage with all interested parties around investment and takeover’.

Although it had been hoped that a takeover was nearing a conclusion, a statement published on Wednesday evening revealed that negotiations had stalled and that the board had asked Singh, who resigned from his role as chairman in March, to consider returning.

There were a number of concerns regarding the vote, not least a lack of transparency. The club has now provided an update.

What did the Hartlepool United statement say?

The statement read: “The Club can confirm that the season ticket holder survey has now been completed, and that all data submitted online was collected and processed by an external independent source to the Club.

“The data has been carefully verified against all valid adult unique bar code numbers and any false or duplicate entries have become null and void. In the event that multiple tickets were purchased on one account, the link was sent to the lead party using the email address registered on the ticketing system. This link was open for all adult season ticket holders to access using their own unique barcode numbers.

“A number of supporters who were unable to vote online made contact with the club to submit their vote manually. 63% (almost two thirds) of season ticket holders who voted, have voted Mr Singh to step in to support the Club.

“The Club will now work with Mr Singh to implement funding and plans for the 2025/26 season, with the aim that Hartlepool United remains stable and competitive.

“Mr Singh has confirmed that he will continue to engage with all interested parties around investment and takeover, without recent timescale pressures. Further updates will be provided in due course.”