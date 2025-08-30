Ten-man Hartlepool United continue unbeaten start after Boreham Wood draw

Simon Grayson and Pools players | Adam Cook

Hartlepool United continued their unbeaten start to the National League campaign.

Plucky Hartlepool United’s unbeaten start to the National League campaign continues after a goalless draw at home to Boreham Wood - despite playing most of the second half with ten men.

Maxim Pierre Kouogun saw red for Pools in the 54th minute for pulling back Wood’s Luke Norris but Simon Grayson’s hardworking side still managed to come away from Victoria Park with another point after a very hard earned draw.

It is a busy week for Pools, with Boston United heading to the North East on Wednesday night before the trip to promotion rivals Forest Green next Saturday. Pools remain unbeaten in the National League after six games with three wins and three draws under their belt to date. They are fourth in the table, three points adrift of leaders Rochdale. The aim from the top was the play-offs this season and it’s so far, so good after the opening games of the season.

After a quiet start to proceedings, Jeff King fired high over the Town End roof from outside of the area seven minutes in. Pools looked to press the Boreham Wood defence for the first time three minutes later but hardworking dangerman Alex Reid was pulled up for a foul. Lively Jamie Miley almost squeezed his way through 13 minutes in but he was crowded out.

The impressive Harvey Cartwright kept the score level 16 minutes in, saving from Matt Rush, though in fairness it was straight at him. Clear cut chances were few and far between in the opening stages on a cloudy North East day. Danny Johnson fired wide 22 minutes in, while a Norris shot from outside the area drew a diving save from Cartwright with 28 minutes on the clock.

As the first half drew to a close, Wood were certainly having the better of the play but Abdul Abdulmalik shot meekly wide of Cartwright’s left post, the score goalless at half-time. The second half burst into life 54 minutes in after Kouogun was red-carded for pulling back Norris, in truth an easy decision for the referee.

Johnson made way for Tom Parkes in the 56th minute, King continued to misfire for the visitors, as Pools continued to hold on. It was a resilient performance from the Pools players, working hard for a very well-earned point.

As the clock ticked past the hour mark, Norris saw a shot blocked by John, while, Cartwright saved with his feet from Norris after a slick Wood move. Pools switched to a 4-3-1-1 formation with a double change, Brad Walker and Luke Charman replacing Matty Daly and Jermaine Francis.

Midway through the second half, man-of-the-match Cartwright saved a weak header from Norris after more good work by Abdulmalik and Charman saw a shot blocked after good work by Parkes. Pools forced a save in the 84th minute, Nathan Ashmore with a great save from Besart Topallaj following the best home move of the game.

Pools certainly deserved the point and they almost snatched all three for Grayson - who was shown a yellow card deep into injury time. Following some great work by the impressive Charman, Nathan Sheron failed to make a clean connection.

The game ending goalless, a very hard-earned but deserved point for unbeaten Pools.