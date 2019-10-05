Aaron Cunningham in action for Hartlepool United. Picture by Frank Reid

Pools are currently five games without a win and welcome the National League’s in-form side Yeovil Town to Victoria Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

And after having a full-week on the training pitch on the back of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Eastleigh, Cunningham is ready to end the poor run and claim only a second home win of the season.

“We feel all right, we know it’s going to be a tough game with them winning seven on the bounce going into it,” he said.

“I think we’ve got a enough to end that run, it’s just about playing to our best.

“If we win on Saturday then we make a statement and we can go on a run ourselves, it can swing around so quickly game by game so you just have to try your best.

“I don’t think our home form it’s down to anything in particular, we’ve had a few games where we’ve been in the lead and it just hasn’t happened.

“The Fylde game, conceding two goals in the last 10-minutes after being 2-0 up, we just need to see those out better but I’m sure the wins will come.

“We have struggled a bit over the last however many games so I think the amount of points we’ve picked up is fair.

“We’ve got enough to put that right and go on a winning run again. Before this dip we went on a decent unbeaten run so we know we can do it, it’s just one of those things where we need to make things click again.”

Hartlepool lost a big character on and off the pitch in Liam Noble to Morpeth Town in the build-up to the match.

On the midfielder’s departure, Cunningham added: “Nobsa is a big character, he’s the joker around the dressing room so it is sad to see him go.