Hartlepool United defender edges closer to Super 6 Stadium exit

Hartlepool United defender Louis Laing is edging closer to the Super 6 Stadium exitdoor.

The Mail has learned the central defender was NOT injured for the club's reserve game against Shildon on Tuesday night.

Louis Laing.

EIGHT first team players took part in the Dean Street friendly, with Ryan Catterick, Kenton Richardson, Aaron Cunningham, Myles Anderson, Conor Newton, Josh Hawkes, Lewis Hawkins and Marcus Dinanga all getting minutes under their belt.

Laing's name was absent from the matchday 16, taken by the player's former Sunderland youths coach Ged McNamee.

The 25-year-old was transfer listed in the summer by manager Matthew Bates and having been unable to secure a move away from the Vic, has found his gametime severely limited this season.

Laing has made just one appearance, playing 36 minutes of the home defeat to Ebbsfleet United back on August 11.

One North East National League North club did make an offer for Laing this summer and were keen to add him to their ranks, but the move fell through. It remains to be seen whether they will rekindle their interest with the defender nearing a departure.

At Shildon, who have former Pools hero Micky Barron as their No 2, Dinanga scored a late winner to ensure McNamee’s men were victorious against their Northern League division one opponents.

Hawkes had earlier levelled after the hosts took a first-half lead.